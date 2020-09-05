20-Year-Old Charged After Cache Of Weapons Seized In Hudson Valley

A 20-year-old has been arrested after a cache of weapons was discovered in Northern Westchester, authorities announced.

Emeric Tyler of Yorktown has been charged with illegally possessing numerous high-capacity ammunition magazines which were stored in his family’s Yorktown home along with numerous lawfully possessed weapons.

Police were alerted under the New York State Red Flag Law, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. and Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble.

Tyler is facing 33 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, pursuant to state penal law which makes it illegal to possess large-capacity feeding devices/magazines. He was also charged with three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tyler was arraigned Friday night, May 8 before Judge Salvatore Lagonia of the Town of Yorktown Court, and was released on his own recognizance in accordance with bail statutes. He is due to appear in Yorktown Court on Saturday, May 16.

Yorktown Police were alerted by a concerned individual under the Red Flag Law and obtained an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) to remove the weapons, the Westchester County DA's office said.

During the execution of the ERPO, police discovered and seized more than 30 lawfully possessed weapons, according to the DA's office.

Based upon their observations while in the residence, a search warrant was obtained and 33 high-capacity magazines were recovered through the search warrant order along with highly flammable substances that posed a risk to the residents of the home, the DA's office said.

Westchester County Department of Public Safety assisted in securing the residence. No one was injured during the execution of the warrants or arrest.

“This is what the Red Flag Law was meant to do," Scarpino said. "Give police, prosecutors, family members and concerned citizens the legal process to remove weapons from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others. In this case, removing the weapons quickly and without incident made everyone safer.”

Noble stated he is grateful no one was injured during or as a result of this incident. He thanked the following agencies for "their professionalism and assistance":

the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office,

the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Special Operations Division SRT,

Bomb Squad and Hostage Negotiations team,

the FBI and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force,

the ATF,

the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office,

the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Paramedics,

the Yorktown Police Department.

Members of the Gang, Firearms and Narcotics Bureau of the Investigations Division, and Assisstant District Attorney Stephen Ronco, Yorktown Branch Chief, are prosecuting the case.

