20-Year-Old Caught With Drugs, Cash After Warrant Raid In Area

Zachary L Yuen
A 20-year-old Orange County man was busted with drugs and cash in Pine Island. Photo Credit: Town of Warwick Police

An area man is facing a host of charges after a drug raid of his home led to the seizure of drugs and cash, police said.

The Town of Warwick Police Department executed a search warrant at Yeun’s Pine Island home on Glenwood Road last week, following a four-month investigation, officials said. During the search, officials seized cocaine, marijuana, and cash.

Police said that the investigation came following reports of drug sales in Pine Island. In total, more than six grams of cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana and more than $1,800 in cash was seized.

Yeun was arrested and charged with:

two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Following his arraignment, Yeun was released on $2,000 cash bail. No return court date has been announced.

