20-Year-Old Area Man Charged With First-Degree Rape Of Minor

A 20-year-old man is behind bars after being charged with first-degree rape of a minor.

The NYSP Troop F Child Abuse Unit in Orange County announced the arrest of Middletown resident Tyler Cole after it said an investigation revealed that Cole engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with a child less than 17 years old during the month of February of this year.

Cole was subsequently charged with first-degree rape (a Class B felony) and endangering the welfare of a childa (a Class A misdemeanor).

Cole was arraigned in the City of Middletown Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/bail $20,000 bond.

