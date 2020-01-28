20-Something Duo Caught With Loaded Handgun, Magazine In I-87 Stop, Police Say

A late-night traffic stop by New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley led to weapons charges for two men who were allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun and illegal ammunition.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, when a driver committed a vehicle and traffic violation in Tuxedo.

According to police, while speaking to the driver, Newark, Delaware resident Devon Ward, 20, and his passenger, Rochester resident Jaquan Gilbert, 19, troopers were given probable cause to search the vehicle.

The search led to the seizure of a loaded Hi-Point, Model C9, 9mm Luger handgun in the vehicle along with one Pro-Mag extended magazine and five 9mm Luger rounds.

Ward and Gilbert were transported to the New York State Police barracks in Newburgh and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having a loaded firearm outside of a residence or business and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Both Ward and Gilbert were arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or bond. Both men are scheduled to appear in the Town of Tuxedo Court on Thursday, Jan. 30 to respond to the charges.

