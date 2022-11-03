2 Rushed To Westchester Medical Center After Vehicle Crashes Into Market

Two people were taken to a Westchester hospital after a car slammed into a store in the Hudson Valley, pinning one person inside.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, around 12:30 p.m. in Putnam County, police and first responders responded to the Red Mills Market in Mahopac Falls at 575 NY-6N after a vehicle was reported to have crashed into the store, trapping one person inside and the driver, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned between the car and debris from the building, officials from the fire department said.

After removing the driver from the car and placing them in medical care, first responders were able to free the trapped man after ten minutes, after which both patients were transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The fire department then stayed on the scene while the vehicle was removed from the store, and the scene was eventually turned over to the Carmel Building Department, officials said.

It is not clear why the car hit the building.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.