Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Super Soaker: Slow-Moving Storm System Brings Drenching Downpours, Flooding To Region
Police & Fire

2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Rockland County-Orange County Border

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the crash scene. A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
Another look at the crash scene. Another look at the crash scene.
Another look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A video from the crash scene.
A video from the crash scene. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Police are investigating a double-fatal, wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg), when it struck another passenger vehicle head-on.

The vehicles were occupied by drivers only, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

More details, including the identities of the victims, are expected to be released later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.