Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
2 Children In Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash In Rockland County

Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt
Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt Photo Credit: Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay/Orangetown Police Department

A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley sent multiple people to the hospital, including two children who suffered critical injuries.

Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Authorities said a 2001 BMW X5, driven by 20-year-old Thomas Robb, was southbound, traveling the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road, and entered the intersection at Route 303, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 32-year-old woman from Newark, New Jersey.

The Chevrolet then collided with a northbound 2021 Dodge Challenger driven by a 55-year-old man from Mahwah, New Jersey, police said.

Police said all of the occupants of the vehicles were hospitalized for various injuries.

A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are listed in critical condition, police reported.

Authorities said Robb, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree assault
  • Leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment 
  • Reckless driving

He was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department said it was assisted by:

  • The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department
  • The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office
  • Rockland Paramedic Services
  • South Orangetown Ambulance Corps
  • Nyack Ambulance Corps
  • Nanuet Ambulance Corps
  • Piermont Fire Department

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.