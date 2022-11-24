19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Hudson Valley

A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester.

Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street.

Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk after being shot in the upper leg, the Peekskill Police Department.

Life-saving measures were performed on the victim, who was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in unstable condition, according to police.

At the crime scene, a discarded loaded firearm was found in a nearby wooded area, said police.

"Information gathered early in the investigation led detectives to believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random incident," the Peekskill PD said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, at about 9:45 a.m., Peekskill PD detectives, with the assistant of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, apprehended the suspect, Dimitri Jones, age 19, of Peekskill.

Jones has been charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder,

First-degree assault,

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

First-degree reckless endangerment.

He was scheduled to be arraigned this week.

