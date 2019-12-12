Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Convenience Store Owner Foils Robbery Attempt By Wrestling Armed Suspect To Ground
19-Year-Old Shot In Hillcrest Dies

Kathy Reakes
A 19-year-old man shot in Hillcrest has died from his injuries, police said.
A 19-year-old who was shot over the weekend in Rockland has died from his injuries.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, when Ramapo Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road, in Hillcrest, said the Ramapo Police.

‪Arriving officers located the man, from Nanuet, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. ‬

‪Rockland Paramedics and Springhill Ambulance Corps initially transported the victim to Nyack Hospital.

He was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center where he died on Monday, Dec. 9, the department said.

‪‪Currently, Ramapo Police are not releasing the man's identity due to ongoing investigative efforts. ‬

The department was assisted on the scene by the Clarkstown Police, Orangetown Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Dept., New York State Police, Spring Valley Police, Suffern Police, and Westchester County Aviation. ‬

