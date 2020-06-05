19-Year-Old Nabbed Out Of State For Area Rape, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

An Orange County teen was caught out of state on a warrant for rape.
A 19-year-old man is behind bars for an alleged sexual assault after being caught out of state.

The Orange County resident, Alex J. Oliveras, of Pine Bush, was nabbed by in Virginia on a warrant for a sexual assault in the Town of Montgomery, said Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

Oliveras is accused of committing the sexual assault before fleeing the area, Ragni.

Oliveras was charged with first-degree forcible rape/compulsion and is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

