Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NY Nursing Home Employee Sexually Assaulted Resident, Boss Covered Up Crime, DA Says
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old From Area Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor over a period of years.
An Orange County man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor over a period of years. Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature

A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years.

Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2, the village of Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation into sexual assaults of a minor that had occurred over several years. 

 On Friday, Nov. 18, the New York State Police Monroe barracks was contacted to assist with the investigation. The investigation revealed that these incidents occurred in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and New Jersey, Nevel said.

Pelcin was charged with:

  • Rape
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 

He was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail and a $45,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.