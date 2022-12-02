19-Year-Old From Area Charged With Rape After 'Incidents In Various Locations,' Police Say

A Hudson Valley 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over several years.

Orange County resident John Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, on Friday, Sept. 2, the village of Monroe Police Department initiated an investigation into sexual assaults of a minor that had occurred over several years.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the New York State Police Monroe barracks was contacted to assist with the investigation. The investigation revealed that these incidents occurred in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and New Jersey, Nevel said.

Pelcin was charged with:

Rape

Unlawful imprisonment

Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail and a $45,000 bond.

