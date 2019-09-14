Contact Us
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Man, 23, In Area

Joe Lombardi
A19-year-old has been charged with stabbing another man in the area.
Ricky Hill, of Port Jervis, is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man in the abdomen causing serious physical injury during an incident in Port Jervis that occurred at the intersection of Pike and East Main Street during the evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 8, Port Jervis Police said.

Hill was charged on with the felony crimes of assault in the first degree (Class B felony), criminal possession of a weapon (Class D felony), tampering with physical evidence (Class E felony) and a violation of New York State Parole, a felony.

