18-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Region

A man from the region died in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Sullivan County resident Robert J. Lands, age 18, of Neversink, was killed around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, after rolling his car at 482 Stanton Corners Road in the town of Liberty, said the New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, an investigation revealed that a 1995 Dodge-Ram was traveling on Stanton Corners Road and failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway on the north shoulder and overturn.

Lands was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

