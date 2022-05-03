18-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Used Cooking Oil In Hudson Valley

An 18-year-old man is facing a grand larceny charge after police said he stole used cooking oil in Westchester County.

Police responded to a location on East Main Street in Yorktown at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, after receiving a report of a larceny of used cooking oil that was in progress, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

Police were told that a man had taken the used cooking oil and left the scene in a white van.

An officer located the vehicle parked in a gas station on East Main St., and then identified the suspect after an investigation, police said.

Police identified the suspect as an 18-year-old man from Yonkers and did not release his name.

Yorktown Police said the man was found in possession of two large containers of used cooking oil and a pump.

Authorities reported that he also did not have a front plate on his vehicle.

Police said the defendant was arrested and charged with:

Fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class "E" felony

Possession of burglar tools, a Class "A" misdemeanor

No front license plate, a traffic infraction.

The defendant was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 12, police said.

