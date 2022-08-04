17-Year-Old Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hudson Valley Apprehended

A 17-year-old wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by officers in Fairfield County on another charge.

The attempted murder took in Northern Westchester County around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

During the incident, a Honda SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Main Street in the City of Peekskill occupied by two women, said Det. Lt. Jack Galusha, of the City of Peekskill Police.

As the vehicle traveled through the traffic light at Main Street and Decatur Avenue, a male began shooting at the vehicle with a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, striking the car and its occupants multiple times, Galusha said.

The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was struck in both legs, he said.

Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-fatal injuries, Galusha said.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 8 by Stamford Police after officers responded to a report of vandalism on Havemeyer Lane around 10:30 a.m., said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

The teen was caught after he and another juvenile ran from officers when they were investigating. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and were able to capture the teen hiding behind a shed behind a Greenwich residence with the help of the K-9 unit, Conklin said.

Both teens were charged with trespassing and interfering with a police officer, Conklin said.

The 17-year-old, who gave officers a fake name, is also being looked at for possibly being involved in a violent crime in Stamford in which an Uber driver was beaten and robbed and his vehicle was stolen on Monday, Aug. 1, Conklin said.

The vehicle was found on Selleck Street, near where the two teens were first spotted, he said.

Currently, Stamford Police are working to acquire permission to collect the teen's DNA in an effort to tie him to the crime, Conklin said.

Back in Peekskill, Galusha says an arrest warrant has been issued for the teen in association with the shooting.

The suspect, who is not being identified due to his age, is remanded to the custody of a correctional facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut pending an extradition process, he added.

