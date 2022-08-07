Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Apartment Complex In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Spring Valley.
Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 2:30 a.m., Friday, July 8 in Spring Valley at the Meadow Lane Apartments at 150 West Eckerson Road.

The teen, who was found by Spring Valley officers responding to shots fired, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern where he was pronounced dead, said Det. Matt Galli, of the Spring Valley Police.

The teen's identity has not yet been released.

The suspect is still on the run, Galli said. 

Spring Valley PD was assisted by the Ramapo Police Department, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

