17-Year-Old New City Boy Charged In Pearl River Assault, Police Say

A Rockland County teenager was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a man outside a Pearl River shopping center, then resisting arrest, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a North Middletown Road shopping center at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, where there was a report of an alleged assault.

Police said that a 17-year-old from New City allegedly approached his victim from behind, struck him in the face and proceeded to choke his victim. When officers attempted to take him into custody, the teen - whose name has not been released due to his age - resisted and fought back before being subdued.

The teenager was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he refused to allow officers to process him. He was charged with attempted assault, criminal obstruction of breathing and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. The teenager was eventually released to a parent and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, April 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.