17-Year-Old Caught In Possession Of Child Porn In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Northern Westchester teen has been charged with allegedly possessing child porn after images were discovered on his cell phone.

The 17-year-old boy from Yorktown Heights was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after police received a report he may possess child porn, said the Yorktown Police Department.

According to police, after receiving the report, officers conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation, images of child pornography were recovered from the teen's cell phone, police said.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his status as a minor, was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child and then released to his parents.

