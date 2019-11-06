Contact Us
16-Year-Old Girl Injured In Route 304 Crash That Took Out Utility Pole, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Pearl River firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a teen.
Pearl River firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a teen. Photo Credit: Jennifer Donohue

A serious crash that injured a teenage girl closed a busy roadway for 12 hours in Rockland County.

The crash took place around 6:55 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, when a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2004 Toyota southbound on Route 304 in Orangetown when she lost control and struck a DOT utility pole near Hillside Avenue, said Det. Sgt. James Sullivan of the Orangetown Police.

The teen had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Pearl River Fire Department and was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sullivan said.

State DOT workers responded and the southbound lane of Route 304 was shut down throughout the night from Hillside Avenue to W. Washington Avenue, police said.

The lane was reopened for traffic by 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Pearl River Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics also assisted at the scene.

