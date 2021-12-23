16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened in Dutchess County on State Route 82 in the town of Washington at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

A Dutchess County Sheriff's deputy located the crash while patrolling Route 82 near North Shanks Road, authorities said.

Investigators found that a 2011 Subaru was traveling north at an unsafe speed while trying to pass a 2016 Acura, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver of the Acura didn't know the Subaru was attempting to pass and tried to make a left turn onto North Shanks Road, deputies said.

The Subaru then struck the Acura, exited the roadway off the western shoulder and struck a tree, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities said the driver of the Subaru, identified as Madison Lynch-Dingee, of Salt Point, died at the scene.

The occupants of the Acura were not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the Sheriff's Office said the Subaru's speed is believed to be the primary factor.

The Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

New York State Police

Dutchess County Medical Examiner

Millbrook Fire Department

Northern Dutchess Paramedics

