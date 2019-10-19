Contact Us
Police & Fire

16-Year-Old Charged With Rape, Sex Abuse Posted Video To Social Media, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A 16-year-old who has been charged with rape and sex abuse posted a video recording of the incident on social media, state police said.

State Police in Brewster arrested the teen on charges of first-degree rape, a Class B felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, on Friday, Oct. 18.

The teen was arraigned in Putnam County Family Court and remanded to a juvenile detention facility on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the crime was recorded and posted to social media, state police said.

Neither the name nor specific place of residence in Putnam of the 16-year-old was released by police.

"The public should be aware that the dissemination/sharing/viewing of this disturbing video is a crime, and subject to arrest," state police said in a statement.

