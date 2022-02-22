15-Year-Old Girl Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

New York State Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was killed during a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 21 on I-684 in Westchester near the I-287 merger in Harrison.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, officers responded to the crash which occurred when the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata hit a median guide rail and was later struck by a second vehicle.

An investigation found that New Haven County resident Tyanna A. Spalding, age 19, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was driving the Hyundai northbound and for an unknown reason struck the guide rail, state police said.

Spalding and her passenger, Destiny Coleman, age 15, also of Waterbury, both exited the vehicle which was then struck by a 2012 Toyota Prius driven by Dutchess County resident, Elaine M. Montleon, age 38, of Beacon, Hicks said.

The Hyundai was pushed into Destiny Coleman who was killed and pronounced dead on the scene by responding Westchester EMS paramedics, Hicks added.

Both Spalding and Montleon were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.

