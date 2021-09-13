15-Foot Boa Constrictor Rescued From Storm Drain In Rockland

Thanks to the knowledge of an experienced snake handler a 15-foot boa constrictor was rescued from an area storm drain.

The snake, probably someone's pet that got loose or was released into the wild, was first seen by a Rockland County resident Bridget Avonne Moschetti on Sunday, Sept. 12, who was driving down the roadway and spotted the giant snake going down a storm drain in Nanuet.

After calling the Clarkstown police and a pet store without receiving much help, Moschetti took to Facebook to see if someone could help.

That's when John Tarrant, saw the post and grabbed his gear to go help the snake before it became stuck and died, according to the Rockland Report.

The snake slithering into the drain. Bridget Avonne Moschetti

After a bit of wrangling, Tarrant, along with his wife Elizabeth, and with the help of a Clarkstown Police officer, was able to save the snake.

The snake is now reportedly at an exotic pet store in New Jersey that will find it a new home.

