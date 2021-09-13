Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

15-Foot Boa Constrictor Rescued From Storm Drain In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The snake is freed. Photo Credit: Bridget Avonne Moschetti
The snake finally out of the drain. Photo Credit: Bridget Avonne Moschetti

Thanks to the knowledge of an experienced snake handler a 15-foot boa constrictor was rescued from an area storm drain.

The snake, probably someone's pet that got loose or was released into the wild, was first seen by a Rockland County resident Bridget Avonne Moschetti on Sunday, Sept. 12, who was driving down the roadway and spotted the giant snake going down a storm drain in Nanuet.

After calling the Clarkstown police and a pet store without receiving much help, Moschetti took to Facebook to see if someone could help.

That's when John Tarrant, saw the post and grabbed his gear to go help the snake before it became stuck and died, according to the Rockland Report

The snake slithering into the drain.

Bridget Avonne Moschetti

After a bit of wrangling, Tarrant, along with his wife Elizabeth, and with the help of a Clarkstown Police officer, was able to save the snake.

The snake is now reportedly at an exotic pet store in New Jersey that will find it a new home.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.