14-Year-Old Stranded On Personal Watercraft In Hudson River

A 14-year-old who was out on the family's personal watercraft experienced mechanical issues and became disabled in the Hudson River.

The incident took place around 11:40 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2 off the City of Poughkeepsie shoreline, when the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded for a distress call on the Hudson River off the City of Poughkeepsie shoreline, said Lt. Shawn Castano.

Responding police officers found that a 43-year-old man was backing his trailer onto the Waryas Park boat ramp while his 14-year-old son was operating their personal watercraft. The watercraft experienced mechanical issues and became disabled on the river, Castano said.

The 14-year-old began yelling for help and eventually jumped off the watercraft and swam to shore. The youth was wearing a personal flotation device and was uninjured, Castano added.

The responding Sheriff’s patrol boat located the disabled watercraft in the vicinity of the Walkway Over the Hudson Bridge and towed it back to the Waryas Park boat ramp.

"All boaters are encouraged to stay with their boat or watercraft if they become disabled," Castano said. "Attempting to swim to shore is strongly discouraged due to the currents in the Hudson River."

The department said it is much easier for first responders to locate a vessel as compared to a person in the water and that boaters are encouraged to always wear a personal flotation device.

Marine Patrol deputies were assisted by the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.