14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In Region, Police Say

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said.

The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson.

Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via 911, said City of Hudson Chief of Police L. Edward Moore.

Responding officers located the injured victim, a 14-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest, the chief said.

"Information gathered at this point indicates that the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with another juvenile male just prior to the stabbing," Moore said.

Greenport Rescue Squad responded to the scene and transported the victim to a helipad where he was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Hospital for emergency treatment, police said.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital and later released, the chief said.

The suspect was not immediately identified when police arrived on the scene. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate him, police said.

"This was an isolated incident involving an ongoing issue between the two subjects who are familiar with one another," Moore said.

Police are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the department's detective division at 518-828-3388.

The New York State Police, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Greenport Police Department assisted with the investigation.

