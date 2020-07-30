Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
14-Year-Old Caught Driving Car Stolen In Spring Valley, Police Say

A 14-year-old was arrested by police in Ramapo after being caught driving in a car that was reported stolen.
A 14-year-old was arrested by police in Ramapo after being caught driving in a car that was reported stolen.

A Rockland County teenager is facing multiple charges after going for a joyride in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.

A Ramapo Police officer on patrol at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, was alerted to a vehicle that passed him in the opposite direction that had been reported stolen in Spring Valley the day before.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and the subsequent traffic stop found that the driver was a 14-year-old minor. Two other suspects, both juveniles, were also identified as possible suspects in the theft of the vehicle.

Police said that the driver was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The case was then referred to the Rockland County Family Court due to his age.

