14-Year-Old Boy From NY Goes Missing After Attending School Event, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
John Abrams
John Abrams Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police asked the public for help locating a 14-year-old boy who went missing after attending a school event.

Ontario County resident John Abrams, of Honeoye, was last seen at Bloomfield Elementary School, where he attended a school event, police said in an announcement on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The hamlet of Honeoye is located about 15 miles from Canandaigua.

Police said John is described as being 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about John's whereabouts to call state police at 585-398-4100 or 911.

