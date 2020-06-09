Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: New Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Roll Through Area
Police & Fire

12-Year-Old Airlifted With Serious Head Injury After Falling Off Bike

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 12-year-old boy is airlifted to a hospital with a serious head injury after falling off his bike. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police
The child being transported by DIAZ Ambulance personnel. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling off his bicycle and hitting his head on the pavement.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 2:15 p.m., Monday, June 8, when the Saugerties Police responded to a call for help at 10 Oakledge Park Road with DIAZ Ambulance.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra, the boy, who was unconscious, reportedly fell off his bike while not wearing a helmet, sustaining a head injury and facial wounds.

The child was treated at the scene by DIAZ Ambulance crew before being transported to Cow Flop across from the Cahill Elementary School, where he was airlifted by LifeNet, to the Albany Medical Center for further treatment. 

The Village Fire Department established a landing zone at Cow Flop, remaining on scene for fire suppression prevention during the landing and takeoff of Life Net.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.