12-Year-Old Airlifted With Serious Head Injury After Falling Off Bike

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling off his bicycle and hitting his head on the pavement.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 2:15 p.m., Monday, June 8, when the Saugerties Police responded to a call for help at 10 Oakledge Park Road with DIAZ Ambulance.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra, the boy, who was unconscious, reportedly fell off his bike while not wearing a helmet, sustaining a head injury and facial wounds.

The child was treated at the scene by DIAZ Ambulance crew before being transported to Cow Flop across from the Cahill Elementary School, where he was airlifted by LifeNet, to the Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

The Village Fire Department established a landing zone at Cow Flop, remaining on scene for fire suppression prevention during the landing and takeoff of Life Net.

