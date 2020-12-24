11-Year-Old Girl Killed In Fatal Police Chase Crash On I-87

An 11-year-old girl who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit was killed when the car crashed in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 11:40 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, in Ulster County when New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Ulster for a vehicle and traffic violation, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Shortly after the traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled the scene northbound and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, in the area of mile marker 93.6, a collision between the 2017 Dodge Journey and the state police car occurred. The Dodge lost control and overturned, Nevel said.

The driver, Tristan G. Goods, age 39, of Hollis, Queens, was transported to Kingston Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 11-year old passenger, Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, said police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.