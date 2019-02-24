11 Hospitalized, Several Serious, After Van Slams Head-On Into Tree Near NJ/Rockland Border

Several people were seriously injured when a passenger van headed toward Rockland County slammed head-on into a tree on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine before dawn Sunday, sending 11 victims in all to the hospital, responders said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, however, PIP Police Officer-In-Charge Lt. Jock Watkins Jr. said.

The 14-passenger Ford E350 passenger van was carrying a group of Hasidic adults and children when the veered off the roadway and hit the 24-inch tree dead center around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 3 of the northbound highway.

Occupants told police the driver swerved to avoid a deer, Watkins said.

Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps extricated three trapped passengers, he said.

Three adults and four juveniles were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, one adult and two juveniles were taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and one adult was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

Closter Ambulance and Rescue was assisted by Alpine firefighters, Englewood H&MC EMS, the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Norwood EMS and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps.

An investigation was continuing, Watkins said.

