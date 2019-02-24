11 Hospitalized, Several Critical: Van Slams Head-On Into Tree Near NJ/Rockland Border

Several people were critically injured when a passenger van headed toward Rockland County slammed head-on into a tree on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine before dawn Sunday, sending 11 victims in all to the hospital, responders said.

The 14-passenger van carrying a group of Hasidic Jews hit the 24-inch tree dead center around 2:45 a.m. near Exit 3 of the northbound highway, they said.

Some of the victims had to be extricated.

The injured were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center -- at least four of them with injuries that responders considered life-threatening.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police responded along with Alpine firefighters.

Closter Ambulance and Rescue led the medical response operation, with assistance from Englewood H&MC EMS, the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Haworth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Norwood EMS and the South Orangetown Ambulance Corps.

