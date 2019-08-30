11 Arrested For Welfare Fraud Following Investigation

Following an investigation into welfare fraud, 11 area residents have been arrested.

The arrests followed an investigation conducted by the Ulster County Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit and the Office of the Ulster County District Attorney. The arrests took place in July and August.

According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, the following were arrested for fraud, and other charges.

Toni DeJesus, 50, of Kingston, was charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and nine counts of offering a false instrument for filing. DeJesus allegedly filed numerous documents with the department of social services, between Aug. 2013 and July 2019, containing false information regarding her income and the number of people in her home.

Jennifer Cole, 35, and Patrick Bousson Jr., 38, of Lake Katrine, were each charged with welfare fraud and criminal use of a public benefit card. The two allegedly sold their SNAP benefits for cash, in order to purchase narcotics.

Rebecca Martinez, 54, of New Paltz, was charged with welfare fraud and 13 counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Martinez allegedly filed a number of falsified documents, applications and re-certifications and received $10,944 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to between April 2015 and July 2019.

Natalie Skipp, 39, of Saugerties, was charged with welfare fraud and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, and making false written statements. In July, Skipp allegedly received $2,000 in assistance from social service while her children were in another state with relatives.

Jasmine Callwood, 30, Kingston, was charged with offering a false instrument for filing and welfare fraud. Callwood allegedly filed an application for temporary assistance with social services when she was employed and the father of her children was living in her household.

Samantha Irizarry, 28, of Ellenville, was charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud, and making a punishable statement. Irizarry allegedly falsified documents in order to continue her stay at a local motel paid for by social services.

Magdalene Corbin, 30, of Hurley, was charged with offering false instruments and welfare fraud. Corbin allegedly filed an application to social services listing her husband as an absent parent when he was living with her.

Dina Taylor, 41, of Gardiner, was charged with welfare fraud and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Taylor allegedly filed multiple applications for Medicaid and SNAP benefits while without reporting her income. She reportedly received nearly $4,000 in SNAP benefits and about $13,500 in Medicaid benefits between April 2014 and January 2017.

Alan Hogan, 60 of Highland, was charged with welfare fraud and two counts offering a false instrument for filing. Hogan allegedly filed applications with the Department of Social Services between February 2018 and July 2019 and did not disclose that he was employed at a local auto repair shop.

Yvette Vega, 36, of Middletown, was charged with welfare fraud, four counts of offering a false instrument for filing and grand larceny. Vega allegedly filed applications for SNAP without reporting income from her business. She allegedly received $11,645 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

All 11 were processed and issued an appearance ticket for the Ulster Town Court.

