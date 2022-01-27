100+ Firearms Seized, 11 Arrests Made In Hudson Valley Ghost Gun Probe

More than 100 firearms were seized and 11 people were arrested following a six-month, multi-agency investigation into “ghost guns” and illegal weapons in Westchester and Putnam counties.

Search warrants were executed at eight locations by local, county, and federal authorities in Westchester and Putnam this week, which led to the seizure of rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and multiple high-capacity drum magazines.

Police investigators added that some of the weapons lacked or had defaced serial numbers.

Other seized items include silencers, ballistic vests, counterfeit police shields, and quantities of ammunition during “Operation Casper,” officials said, noting that the high-capacity drum magazines that were seized are of a similar type to the one used in the murders of two New York City police officers.

“As we prepare to pay our final respects to Officer Jason Rivera tomorrow and his partner Officer Wilbert Mora next week, we are reminded of the dangers of illegal guns, not just in New York City,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

“This proactive, collaborative effort brings together law enforcement and prosecutorial leaders beyond Westchester to combat the distribution and purchase of illegal guns. It is our moral responsibility to work together to reduce the availability of these weapons and keep our communities safe.”

The investigation was launched in June 2021 when a task force was created by police agencies in Westchester, the District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI to combat the rise of “ghost guns” and other illegal firearms that were making their way into the region.

“Working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners is a critical way we keep Westchester safe," Westchester Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said in a statement.

In total, 11 arrests were made by investigators with seven agencies in Westchester and Putnam County:

North Castle Police Department

Theodore Brois, age 67, of North Castle, was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having 10 or more weapons;

Helene Brois, age 61, of North Castle, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm;

Brandon Brois, age 24, of North Castle, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

New Rochelle Police Department

Juan Sanchez, age 28, of New Rochelle, was charged with:

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for loaded firearms;

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for disguised guns;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Forty counts of unlawful possession of an ammo feed device;

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for silencers.

Harrison Police Department

John Pittelli, age 35, of Harison was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Westchester County Police Department

Christopher Canzone, age 49, of Yorktown was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having 10 or more weapons.

Yorktown Police Department

Rogers Singleton, age 40, of Yorktown was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Jacob Rockover, age 22, of Carmel was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon for an assault rifle, ammo clip, and possessing three or more weapons;

David Goldberg, age 24, of Carmel, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon for ten or more firearms, assault rifle, and an illegal ammo clip;

Andrew Lopez, age 36, of Carmel, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a loaded firearm.

FBI Safe Streets Task Force/Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Adam DiMaggio, age 43, of Carmel, was charged with unlawful possession or receipt of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person.

