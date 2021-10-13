10-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Rockland Crash

A 10-year-old boy was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 304 and West Nyack Road in Nanuet.

According to Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters, arriving officers discovered two vehicles heavily damaged, a Toyota Sienna and a Ford F-150 both with airbag deployment.

Each of the vehicles was occupied by a driver and one passenger.

The boy, who was a passenger in the Sienna, had severe injuries and was not breathing, officers promptly began CPR on the scene until EMS arrived, Peters said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died, he added.

"It is with profound sadness that the Clarkstown Police Dept. announces the passenger of the Toyota Sienna, 10/M, has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," he said.

The department is withholding his identity until notifications are made to his family.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, the cause of the accident has yet to be definitively determined.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident to please contact 845-639-5800.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.