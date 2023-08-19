Plane En Route From Martha's Vineyard To Montauk Crashes At Fishers Island

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Fishers Island Airport in Suffolk County.

The plane, a Piper PA32 single engine, was traveling to Montauk when the aircraft began to have engine troubles, according to New York State Police.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing at Fishers Island Airport and crashed just prior to the runway.

There was a pilot and two passengers on the plane and no one was injured, said police.

This incident is under investigation.

