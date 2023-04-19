Photobomb: NY Airman Surprises Daughter On School Trip To DC (Video)

The Long Island 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday, April 14, when her father, US Air Force Tech Sgt. Anthony Legotti, surprised her with a photobomb to remember during a Longwood Junior High class trip to Washington, DC.

“Such a special surprise!” the Longwood Central School District captioned a video of the heartwarming scene.

The clip shows Savannah having her picture taken with a classmate in front of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum when Legotti enters the frame and stands right behind her.

Savannah gives a big smile for the camera, completely oblivious to the fact that her father, who has spent the past several months overseas as a combat arms instructor for pararescue specialists, has also joined the photo.

“Alright, got it,” a woman is heard saying as Savannah begins to walk away before doing a double take and finally seeing her father.

“Oh my god!” she yells before jumping into her dad’s arms for an embrace that lasts a full 13 seconds as her classmates look on.

According to the school district, Legotti is also a military police officer in the US Air Force Reserves, and a Suffolk County police officer.

“Welcome home, Sergeant, and thank you for your service,” the district said.

Video of the reunion can be viewed on the Longwood Central School District Facebook page.

