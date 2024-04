The incident happened on the railroad's Harlem Line in Dutchess County at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Appalachian Trail station in Pawling, according to the MTA.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

Service was suspended between Wassaic and Southeast from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

