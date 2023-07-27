Person Killed In Overnight 2-Vehicle I-87 Crash In Area

It happened in Orange County around 12:15 a.m., Thursday, July 27 on I-87 in the town of Cornwall between Exit 17 (Newburgh) and Exit 16 (Harriman), said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

Troopers have confirmed that an operator of a motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police said the other vehicle involved was a passenger car.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

