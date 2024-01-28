Rain Fog/Mist 39°

Person Killed In Hit-Run Crash Near Firehouse In Pomona

An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Hudson Valley.

Hillcrest Firehouse.

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
It happened in Rockland County around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 in the village of Pomona on Thiells Mt. Ivy Road (Route 47) in the area of the Hillcrest Firehouse.

Neither the identity nor gender of the victim has been released.

The Haverstraw Police Department is asking for the public's help, saying anyone who may have witnessed or has any information is requested to contact its Detective Bureau at 845-942-3730.

