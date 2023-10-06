Person Hospitalized After Crash In Front Of Hudson Valley Home

The incident happened in Putnam County on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Mahopac.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Carmel Police Department and Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Mount Hope Road and Highridge Road for a reported car wreck.

According to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The crash caused a temporary road closure on Mount Hope Road as authorities responded.

