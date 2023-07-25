Person Hit, Killed By Train In Spring Valley

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 9:55 p.m., Monday, July 24, east of Dutch Lane in Spring Valley, according to a spokesman with the Metropolitan Transporation Authority.

The unidentified person was on the tracks when they were struck, the MTA said.

The person was transported to an area hospital where they later died, MTA officials added.

The MTA Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

