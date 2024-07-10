Person Flips Canoe, Then Pulled From Water In Dramatic Hudson Valley Rescue

The rescue happened in Putnam County at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, when a forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation saw a person in the water while patrolling White Pond in the town of Kent.

According to the DEC, the person had rolled their canoe and could not flip it back over. Although they could not swim, they were able to grab a nearby kayak.

The ranger then attached a throw rope to the person in the water and tied it to the kayak.

The ranger and kayaker were both able to tow the person to shore, as they were wearing a life jacket, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.