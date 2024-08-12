Patient Located After Going Missing From Hospital In Region

A woman who was reported missing from a hospital in the region has been located.

In Columbia County, Kimberly Dominique had last been seen at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

The City of Hudson Police Department confirmed that Dominique was a patient at the hospital and officers were “actively looking” for her.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, a relative confirmed that Dominique had been found.

It was not immediately clear whether she ever left the hospital or where she was found. No other details were given.

Daily Voice has reached out to Albany Med Health System for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.