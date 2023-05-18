Pasta Sauce Recall: 24-Ounce Bottles Were Sold At Wegmans

The manufacturer, LiDestri Foods, said 24-ounce jars of Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce may contain undeclared fish (anchovy).

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The sauce was sold at Wegman’s grocery stores in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina between Monday, April 3, 2023, and Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The product can be identified as a mason jar with red pasta sauce, called Diavolo.

The only expiration date affected is March 31, 2025, with the code F0589. (See the image above.)

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered via consumer complaint that the Wegman’s Italian Classics Diavolo Pasta Sauce containing anchovies was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of anchovies.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods’ packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased Wegmans Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce with a March 31, 2025 expiration date and code F0589 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, or Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

