Part Of Busy Hudson Valley Road To Close For Months: Here's Where

Beginning on Monday, July 15, part of Route 311 in the Putnam County town of Patterson will close between the Interstate 84 Exit 61 on and off ramps and Ludingtonville Road (Route 43), according to the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.

The closure is estimated to last at least eight to 10 weeks if not longer, officials said.

Signs in the area will direct motorists to a detour using Route 52 to and from Ludingtonville Road.

Additionally, message boards will be placed on I-84 to let motorists know about the closure and to use Exit 58 instead.

