Palisades Interstate Parkway Crash: Man Hits NY State Police Cruiser In Rockland County

It happened in Rockland County on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Stony Point, according to the New York State Police.

A Park police car was stopped in the right southbound lane of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, between exits 15 and 16.

Another vehicle was stuck in the lane, and the officer was blocking the lane for the car, the NYSP said.

At approximately 2:05 p.m., a 2022 Ford Expedition, driven by 36-year-old Kiryas Joel resident Yoley Teichman, crashed into the back of the police car.

Teichman’s Expedition traveled across the parkway and rolled over.

In the collision, the officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Teichman and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

