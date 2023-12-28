Pair Of Powerball Tickets Worth $100K Each Sold In Hudson Valley

The third-prize-winning Powerball Powerplay tickets were sold for the Christmas drawing on Monday, Dec. 25 at locations in Westchester and Orange counties, New York Lottery officials announced.

The winning tickets included:

A ticket worth $100,000 sold in Yonkers at Le-Mac Pharmacy located at 623 McLean Ave.;

A ticket worth $100,000 sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Rd.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 05 12 20 24 29 with a Powerball number of 04.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.