Pair Of New Potential Tropical Systems Brewing In Atlantic: Here's Latest

The first, off the coast of Florida, is far west of Tropical Storm Philippe, which is now near the eastern Caribbean. (See the first image above.)

"Even if a named storm does not form, tropical moisture from the region could continue to fuel downpours and thunderstorms in part of the Southeast in the coming days," according to AccuWeather.com. "The weather setup will also lead to coastal hazards all along the Eastern Seaboard, regardless of whether an organized system develops."

The other system is east of Philippe and has a 90-percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's now located about halfway between the western coast of Africa and the far eastern Caribbean (and marked in red with an X in the second image above.)

Philippe, with winds between 40 and 45 mph, is expected to continue moving west-northwest in the coming days.

There have been have been 16 named storms during the 2023 Atlantic season, six of which became hurricanes.

The next tropical storm on the list of names is Rina.

After a long stretch of damp and dreary weather in this region associated with Ophelia, the next couple of days will be dry and pleasant, the National Weather Service says.

Look for mainly sunny skies Wednesday, Sept. 27 with a high temperature in the mid-60s each day.

It will be partly sunny on Thursday, Sept. 28 with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

Unsettled conditions will return overnight Thursday into Friday, Sept. 29.

On Friday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and more showers at night. The high temperature again will be in the mid-60s.

The outlook for Saturday, Sept. 30 calls for partly sunny skies with a high in the upper 60s.

