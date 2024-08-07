Ousted NY Rep Santos Celebrates 'Squad' Member's 'Humiliating' Loss: 'We're Coming To Get You'

The 36-year-old former Republican who served New York's 3rd District posted a video Tuesday night, Aug. 6, celebrating after another member of the so-called "Squad" lost her primary.

Rep. Cori Bush, who has served Missouri's 1st District since 2021, lost her bid on Tuesday to remain on the Democratic ticket to local prosecutor Wesley Bell, who garnered 51 percent of the vote to Bush's 45, according to NBC News.

Santos was giddy as he announced the results in a video on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'm not going to be a bad person," he said while cackling with laughter. "Bye, Cori. ... Humiliating defeat. That's exactly how I like to see it — humiliation."

The 48-year-old Bush's loss is the second defeat for "The Squad" this election cycle. In June, Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost his spot on New York's District 16's ballot to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The Squad consists of young, outspoken liberals who rose to power after President Donald Trump's election and are a frequent target for conservatives.

Its members include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Minnesota's Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Greg Casar of Texas, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, and Delia Ramirez of Illinois.

Santos said he wanted to see them all lose their seats.

"We're coming to get you," he said. "Bye."

Santos was expelled from Congress late last year following a monthslong ethics investigation. He was just the third representative voted out of office by their colleagues since the Civil War.

Bush and Bowman were among the 311 US House members who voted to expel Santos.

Santos is charged with more than 20 federal crimes including identity theft, wire fraud, money laundering, and lying to Congress.

His trial is scheduled to start in September.

