Ouch? Razor Blades Found In Rectum Of NY Jail Inmate, Police Say

The stomach-churning discovery was made Wednesday, March 20, inside the Albany County jail in Albany.

Sheriff Craig Apple said the inmate was returning to the facility after pleading guilty to a weapon possession charge when he went through a body scanner meant to detect dangerous contraband.

The machine alerted corrections staff, who performed an anal cavity search.

A photo shared on Apple’s Facebook page shows what they found: Two razor blades concealed in what appears to be a latex glove in the man’s rectum.

“Another great catch by our Albany County Correctional staff!!” Apple captioned the photo. “Great job and keep up the great work!!”

The sheriff said the inmate, whose identity was not released, will face an additional charge of promoting prison contraband.

